It has been reported that wine dealer Vinomofo is the latest Australian company to be targeted by a cyber-attack. At risk of exposure are the names, dates of birth, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and genders of customers – Vinomofo has about 500,000 people on its books, but it’s not clear if all were exposed. Vinomofo said the risk to members was “low” because other information, such as passports, credit card details and driver’s licences were not held by Vinomofo.