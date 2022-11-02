Samsung Galaxy Bug Secretly Let Hackers Install Apps on Targeted Devices

It has been reported that A now-patched security flaw has been disclosed in the Galaxy Store app for Samsung devices that could potentially trigger remote command execution on affected phones. The vulnerability, which affects Galaxy Store version 4.5.32.4, relates to a cross-site scripting (XSS) bug that occurs when handling certain deep links. An independent security researcher has been credited with reporting the issue.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Expert Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chris Hauk
Chris Hauk , Consumer Privacy Champion
InfoSec Expert
November 2, 2022 2:07 pm

While I am heartened to hear that a security researcher had found the bug and Samsung took the necessary measures to fix the issue, Samsung device owners shouldn’t breathe a sigh of relief quite yet. Users will want to make sure their devices have the latest version of the Galaxy Store app, while also keeping their device’s Android operating system updated to the latest available version to fix other security holes that could be used by the bad actors of the world to take control of their device.”Also commenting on the story is Paul Bischoff, Consumer Privacy Advocate at Comparitech:

Samsung owners should immediately update their app store apps to prevent being attacked. Thankfully, a security researcher reported the issue to Samsung before any exploits were reported in the wild. But now that hackers know where to look, users who fail to update could fall victim to an attack.

Last edited 10 hours ago by Chris Hauk
0

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x