UK Anti-fraud Efforts Failing

A new report from the UK government has been released which analyses how online fraud is handled.

In the report, MPs have accused ministers and law enforcement agencies of treating economic crime as an “afterthought” and urged the government to put more resources into tackling the UK’s “fraud epidemic”.

https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/102/justice-committee/news/173618/justice-response-inadequate-to-meet-scale-of-fraud-epidemic/