UK Anti-fraud Efforts Failing

A new report from the UK government has been released which analyses how online fraud is handled.
In the report, MPs have accused ministers and law enforcement agencies of treating economic crime as an “afterthought” and urged the government to put more resources into tackling the UK’s “fraud epidemic”.
https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/102/justice-committee/news/173618/justice-response-inadequate-to-meet-scale-of-fraud-epidemic/
Online fraud is a major issue targeting all internet users and businesses today and it is vital the government does more to help victims prevent and recover from these risks.
In the last two years, we have seen a tsunami in impersonation scams, where fraudsters trick consumers and businesses into handing over their hard-earned money by thinking they are working with a genuine brand. This type of fraud causes irreparable financial and emotional damage, and it can also cause businesses irreversible reputational damage. We need to do more to tackle these threats.
We need better awareness of common and less common scams so that the unsuspecting public is more attuned to potentially being conned, sad though this is to say. The onus is now very much on the consumer to take care when shopping online – is the site legitimate – is it really the domain name/website address you expected to see – can you double check before spending/engaging with it …
Businesses and public bodies need to be mindful of the ease and speed with which their own sites are being duplicated by criminals and ensure they are taken offline with speed and efficiency.