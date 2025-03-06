Expert Q&A: How To Safely Turn AI Into Your Security Ally

Admins are in a tough position right now. Enterprise ecosystems are expanding, role responsibilities are growing, and hackers are getting smarter. Rather than viewing AI as another potential vulnerability, Hexnode CEO Apu Pavithran argues that admins must embrace it as a powerful ally.

In this exclusive interview with Information Security Buzz, Pavithran discusses how organizations can strategically implement AI-powered security tools to strengthen their defenses while maintaining system integrity and compliance.

As cybercriminals increasingly leverage AI, what are the most concerning trends you’re seeing in automated attacks against enterprises?

The most concerning trend is that cybercriminals are doing more with less. Generative AI is free or cheap and exponentially enhances what cybercriminals can do. Whether it’s 24/7 vulnerability probing or more sophisticated social engineering, AI upskills even the most basic cybercriminals and helps them attack at scale.

We’re seeing deepfakes enable convincing voice call scams and hyper-personalized phishing campaigns. AI-powered password pattern prediction is cracking into ecosystems at unprecedented speeds. What’s particularly alarming is more than 70% of hackers now believe AI enhances their capabilities, up from just 20% in 2023.

This comes when admins are adjusting to remote-first enterprise realities, wearing multiple hats, and overseeing more endpoints. Hackers are capitalizing on this pressure and using AI to find and exploit monitoring and patching gaps.

How can resource-constrained IT teams effectively implement AI security tools? What should be their first steps?

This is the good news – AI isn’t just a productivity boom for hackers. The technology can serve as additional eyes and ears for internal teams. This includes automated patch scanning and endpoint updating, reducing the vulnerability windows of zero-day exploits, and generally reducing the manual workload of admins.

For the first steps, start with basic automation that integrates with your existing security stack. Look for AI tools that can easily connect with your platforms to enhance your workflows. Focus on tools that address immediate pain points like automated threat detection, predictive analytics for system bottlenecks, and streamlined policy enforcement. This strategic approach helps resource-constrained teams maximize impact while ensuring safe, steady implementation.

Script automation is emerging as a key AI use case. What impact are you seeing on admin workflows?

Script automation through AI is transforming how admins manage security across different operating systems. Previously, teams would spend hours writing and testing scripts manually.

Now, enterprise security solutions are incorporating AI capabilities into their products, making script automation a standard feature rather than a luxury. We’re doing something similar with Hexnode Genie – using natural language prompts that allow admins to generate and validate custom scripts without deep coding expertise.

This is particularly valuable for enterprises managing multiple operating systems and devices. Instead of writing complex scripts for each platform, admins can quickly deploy security measures through conversational prompts. The result is faster implementation, fewer errors, and more time for strategic security initiatives.

Not only does this democratize advanced security configurations but it also helps address the tech talent shortage by reducing the need for specialized coding knowledge. Admins can focus on security strategy while AI handles the technical implementation.

Beyond scripting, where do you see AI having the biggest immediate impact on security operations?

The efficiency gains are clear – AI-powered analysis is an admin’s new best friend in weeding out threats. For deepfakes, AI can spot AI by analyzing subtle inconsistencies. We’re also seeing this technology transform threat detection through automated monitoring of user behavior and network activity, flagging irregular patterns before they escalate into serious breaches.

Patch management is another area where AI is delivering immediate value. AI-powered systems can continuously scan for software vulnerabilities and automatically deploy updates. This automation is critical given the pace of zero-day exploit discoveries.

Broadly speaking, AI is revolutionizing how we process and act on security data. Intelligent systems can now sift through thousands of security alerts to identify genuine threats, while predictive analytics help forecast potential system bottlenecks before they impact operations. It’s a one-two punch against would-be attackers.

What risks should admins consider when adopting AI security tools? How can they ensure safe implementation?

While AI is a powerful security ally, it must be part of a comprehensive strategy. First and foremost, admins must remember that AI tools are an enhancement to – not a replacement for – fundamental security practices. This means maintaining a zero-trust approach that never trusts and always verifies access attempts while ensuring proper network segmentation to prevent lateral movement.

Safe implementation requires both employee education and system preparation. Teams need training to understand how AI tools fit into their security workflows while systems need proper configuration to maintain integrity. I always recommend starting with a thorough security assessment and implementing AI tools gradually, monitoring their impact on existing security measures.

Remember, security is only as strong as its weakest link. AI should enhance your defensive posture while working with other security measures. The goal is to create a dynamic, evolving security system where AI improves rather than replaces human oversight.

How can enterprises ensure compliance with emerging AI regulatory standards while maintaining security efficiency?

The key to compliance is proactive governance. As regulations evolve, enterprises need clear policies around AI tool implementation and usage. This means documenting how AI security tools are deployed, what data they access, and how decisions are made.

The good news is that many AI security tools are being built with compliance in mind. Look for solutions that offer transparent reporting, clear audit trails, and configurable controls. This way, you can maintain security efficiency while demonstrating regulatory adherence to relevant internal and external authorities.

Over the next 12-18 months , how do you see the relationship between AI and security evolving? What should admins prepare for?

Admins need to move with the times and the technology. AI-powered attacks will likely become the norm rather than the exception in the next year or two.

For admins, this means automation is non-negotiable. The days of traditional “castle-and-moat” security are over. Instead, enterprises need security systems that can evolve as rapidly as the threats they face.

My advice to admins is to start upskilling now. Understand how AI can enhance your security stack and onboard these tools strategically. Those who embrace AI as a security ally today will be better positioned to defend against threats tomorrow.