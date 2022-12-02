First Node-As-A-Service Platform Suffers Multi-million Dollar Exploit

It has been reported that DeFi protocol Ankr, which called itself the first ‘node-as-a-service’ platform, has suffered a multi-million dollar exploit due to a bug in its code that allowed for unlimited minting of its token. According to security research firm PeckShield, the code behind the Ankr contract allows any user to mint an unlimited amount of the protocol’s reward-bearing staking tokens without any sort of verification. This allowed the attacker to mint six quadrillion of the aBNBc token.
DeFi platform, Ankr has suffered an exploit which saw the hacker minting quadrillions of aBNBc tokens before turning them into around $5 to $7 million USD in profit (figures are still being confirmed). Binance managed to freeze $3 million of the stolen funds after the hackers sent them to the exchange. Stablecoin HAY also suffered in the exploit (losing its $1 peg) after hackers used HAY’s Helios Protocol to carry out the exploit on Ankr.
According to Comparitech’s crypto heist tracker, 2022 has been a record-breaking year for crypto heists with 179 in total and with losses in excess of $3.56 billion USD. This far exceeds 2021’s overall total of 132 heists and $2.74 billion USD in losses.