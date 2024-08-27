Flights Disrupted at Seattle-Tacoma Airport Due to Possible Cyberattack

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA-TAC) appears to have been targeted by a cyberattack, with critical systems experiencing widespread internet outages for the third consecutive day, according to officials from the Port of Seattle.

The disruptions, which began early on Saturday, have affected several systems, including the Port of Seattle’s websites, email, and phone services.

In a social media post on Saturday, the airport stated: “Earlier [Saturday] morning, the Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack. By Sunday, airport officials confirmed their belief that a cyberattack is responsible for the ongoing disruption, prompting efforts to restore operations while minimizing the impact on travelers.

The outage affected reservation check-in systems, leading to flight delays and complications for travelers.

SEA-TAC is Seattle’s primary international airport and the busiest in the Pacific Northwest. It serves nearly 51 million passengers annually and operates as a major hub for Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines, connecting passengers to 91 domestic and 28 international destinations.

The Port of Seattle, which manages SEA-TAC, issued a statement on 24 August, warning that both the airport and the Port were experiencing outages potentially caused by a cyberattack. As a precaution, critical systems were isolated to contain the damage and mitigate further impacts.

As of the latest update on 26 August, the Port of Seattle remains in the process of restoring full service, and is working closely with industry experts and relevant authorities to resolve the issue, but no timeline has been provided for when normal operations will resume.

The Port of Seattle, including SEA Airport, is experiencing an internet and web systems outage, which is impacting some systems at the airport. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest information for their flights. pic.twitter.com/GY6fbAHBg8 — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2024 Twitter Post

The airport said it’s working with authorities to investigate the outages. “We are aware of the incident and working with our partners to determine what happened,” an FBI spokesperson said in an email to the Seattle Times. “That is all of the information we can provide.”

Travelers have been advised to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight and baggage information. The outage has specifically impacted carriers such as Frontier, Spirit, Sun Country, JetBlue, and several international airlines, prompting passengers to allow extra time for check-ins and boarding.

In response to the disruptions, SEA-TAC has offered the following guidance:

Due to the ongoing issue and increased travel for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Mobile boarding passes and pre-checking baggage through airline apps are recommended to expedite the check-in process, as airport Wi-Fi is currently unavailable.

Several airport services, including the SEA Visitor Pass and Lost and Found, are temporarily unavailable.

Checkpoint wait times are not being displayed, but airport staff are directing passengers to the quickest available security lanes.

Travelers are encouraged to pack carry-on luggage and adhere to TSA guidelines, including the 3-1-1 rule for liquids.

The SEA-TAC Customer Care team is available to assist passengers through social media and in-terminal support. Staff wearing green uniforms are stationed throughout the airport to help.

As the situation develops, the Port of Seattle urges travelers to stay informed through airline communication channels and SEA-TAC’s official social media accounts. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.