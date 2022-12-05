French Hospital Suspends Operations After Cyber Attacks

A hospital in Versailles, near Paris had to cancel operations and transfer some patients after being hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, France’s health ministry said Sunday. Six patients had been transferred by Saturday evening — three from intensive care and three from the neonatal unit — said the minister, Francois Braun, as he visited the hospital. Others might follow, he added. The regional health agency (ARS) said the hospital had cancelled operations, but was doing everything possible to keep walk-in services and consultations running. Extra staff had to be called in to the intensive care unit because, while the machines there were still functioning, more people were needed to watch the screens as they were no longer working as part of a network, aid Braun. The cyberattack had led to a “total reorganisation of the hospital” the minister added.
This a serious and deplorable incident in which the lives of the most vulnerable have been threatened due to a cyberattack. Healthcare providers and corporations are among the most highly regulated organisations in any market. The reason for this scrutiny is obvious: they collect and handle some of the most sensitive personal data about an individual, information that goes beyond contact and financial data. And by that very reason, the healthcare industry is among the most lucrative targets for threat actors. This attack demonstrates the multi-pronged strategy that threat actors can implement. By shutting down infrastructures, they put victim organisations into the position of sustaining the financial and reputational damages of outages while tempting them with a ransom that promises to end the gridlock.
Companies should learn from situations and prepare for such eventualities by deploying data-centric security and having a robust backup strategy. The bare minimum of data security includes fortifying the perimeters around this type of data. However, more effective data protection methods are readily available in the marketplace, including data-centric technologies such as tokenisation and format-preserving encryption. These measures guard the data itself instead of the environment around it by replacing sensitive information with representational and innocuous tokens. This data-centric protection travels with the data, so even if hackers circumvent perimeter security or information is inadvertently exposed, any sensitive data subsequently accessed will be worthless, thereby averting the worst repercussions of a breach or leak.
“In recent years, we’ve seen more and more hospitals and healthcare providers impacted by cyber attacks; be they intentionally targeted towards them or not.
Whenever a hospital’s systems are targeted, it has a massive impact on patients needing health care. It’s therefore vital that hospitals and other healthcare providers ensure that their systems are adequately protected and only those systems which absolutely need to be connected online are – with others shielded from direct access.
A good layered approach is needed which includes not just the right technologies, but also to provide timely and appropriate security awareness and training to staff so that they can be part of the defence of the hospital and be able to identity and report any suspicious activity.”