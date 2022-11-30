A “deep dive” from Bloomberg Law looks at the threat that DDoS attacks pose during holiday shopping seasons, but does not cite the potential for (and potential impacts of) Denial of App Service attacks. Here’s an excerpt from the article Holiday DDoS Cyberattacks Can Hurt E-Commerce, Lack Legal Remedy:

Cyberattacks that knock internet platforms offline temporarily—a particular concern on Cyber Monday—are likely to spike this holiday season, but victims have few legal avenues to seek recovery, attorneys and industry professionals say. Ransomware attacks that take control of victims’ systems garner more media attention, but distributed denial-of-service attacks are one of the most common cybersecurity incidents to disrupt a company’s business operations.