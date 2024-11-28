How to Back Up Proxmox Data with NAKIVO Backup & Replication

Proxmox Virtual Environment (VE) is a Debian Linux-based virtualization management platform with a customized kernel. Proxmox fully integrates the KVM hypervisor to enable deployment and efficient management of VMs using a user-friendly GUI. This is a free, open-source solution that provides the key virtualization capabilities that organizations require.

On one hand, open-source software is highly customizable to suit unique requirements. On the other, configuring effective data protection workflows in open-source infrastructures can be challenging. In this article, we explain how to perform Proxmox backup with NAKIVO Backup & Replication.

Proxmox Backup Server vs Third-Party Solutions

Proxmox Backup Server (PBS) is a proprietary solution that allows you to configure data protection activities. PBS provides some basic Proxmox VM backup functions that can be useful for individual users or small organizations. However, if you need advanced capabilities such as direct backup to cloud storage, app-aware backups, Proxmox replication, advanced scheduling, and immutability, PBS may not be sufficient.

While native tools like vzdump offer basic VM backup options in Proxmox environments, they may lack advanced features such as application-aware backups, multi-destination storage, and robust scheduling capabilities that solutions like NAKIVO provide.

Whether you run a homogenous Proxmox environment or a hybrid infrastructure, you might want to consider integrating a third-party backup solution. NAKIVO Backup & Replication provides an extensive feature set for effective and reliable data protection. Moreover, in mixed and hybrid infrastructures, modern third-party solutions enable efficient VM backup management via a centralized dashboard.

You can download and install the NAKIVO Backup & Replication free trial to test the solution in your own environment.

Proxmox Backup: Effective VM Data Protection

The latest NAKIVO Backup & Replication version 11 release added the agentless backup functionality for Proxmox VE environments. You can back up Proxmox virtual machines to multiple destinations to ensure data redundancy and recoverability. The solution enables you to set up Proxmox backup to:

Local Windows and Linux folders

Offsite storage (including Proxmox backup to Synology NAS and CIFS/NFS shares)

Cloud (Amazon S3, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, Azure Blob and generic S3-compatible storage)

Deduplication appliances (HPE StoreOnce Catalyst, Dell EMC Data DomainBoost, NEC HYDRAstor)

In addition, you can send backup copies to tape for long-term archival. Tape backups enable effective air gapping for enhanced data resilience against ransomware.

With this range of available repositories, you can implement the industry-accepted 3-2-1 rule: three data copies on two different storage media with one copy off-site. You can configure NAKIVO Proxmox backup to a local Linux-based repository and send multiple backup copies to the cloud or NAS.

A local copy ensures fast recovery in case of accidental deletion or VM malfunction. An offsite copy enables you to restore data in case a major incident occurs at the main site. By keeping up with the 3-2-1 rule, you can support production continuity and minimize IT infrastructure downtime in emergencies.

Proxmox Backup Scheduling and Automation

Advanced automation and scheduling functions in NAKIVO Backup & Replication enable you to configure and manage Proxmox scheduled backups for customized data protection workflows to achieve tight recovery objectives. You can also configure backup workflows to run daily, monthly, yearly and periodically

Automation and scheduling can boost your Proxmox backup efficiency further with the retention policies. You can set NAKIVO Backup & Replication to automatically add workloads to backup workflows based on parameters such as the size, location or name of a Proxmox VM. The centralized dashboard helps you monitor and manage backups and allows you to timely adjust your resources depending on the current needs and available resources.

Proxmox Recovery Options

NAKIVO Backup & Replication provides multiple options for restoring data from Proxmox backups. Whether you need to restore a VM for development purposes, recover data after accidental deletion or bounce back after a major production issue, the solution includes the needed recovery tools.

You can restore Proxmox backups to a new VM or recover specific virtual machines to their original or to a custom host. This allows you to support production continuity with fast recovery to the operational site.

Separate file or app object recovery is another option. You can use the advanced search tool to find the data items you need, and then recover them to chosen locations or machines in seconds. In addition to effective production support, restoring files with near-zero recovery times enables you to quickly react to compliance requests.

Backup recoverability testing is another capability of NAKIVO Backup & Replication to ensure data availability. With this solution, you can test VM recovery workflows by schedule or on demand. Check test reports directly from the solution’s web interface or receive automated emails with test results confirming that the backups are ready for recovery.

Advanced Proxmox Backup Data Security

NAKIVO Backup & Replication meets the enterprise-grade requirements for data privacy and security. The advanced feature set enables you to enhance the resilience of backup repositories against modern cyber threats.

First of all, you can apply immutability to Proxmox backups stored in local, cloud and NAS repositories to protect them from ransomware. With immutability enabled, the data inside that repository remains safe from alteration or deletion. This means that ransomware can’t tamper with your backups to encrypt or erase the data, and you still can use these backups for recovery even after successful cyberattacks.

Source-side backup encryption is especially useful to secure sensitive data, such as client information. When enabled, encryption protects backups from unauthorized access during transmission and in the repository.

To protect the solution, data protection workflows, and repositories more effectively, you can use two-factor authentication (2FA) and role-based access control (RBAC). With 2FA, you add a layer of security to the login procedure with a time-based password or an email verification code. RBAC enables you to assign granular access permissions to data protection activities per user.

To support Spanish-speaking users, a Spanish version of the Proxmox backup solution is also available, providing localized features for effective backup and recovery in Proxmox VE environments.

Conclusion

A third-party data protection solution is necessary to enable reliable and fast Proxmox backup and recovery. Solutions like NAKIVO Backup & Replication provide a wide set of features for backing up, replicating, and recovering entire Proxmox VE infrastructures, specific VMs, or particular data items. Additionally, modern solutions provide advanced management and security capabilities to build effective data backup and recovery strategies for SMBs and enterprise organizations.

About the Author Guest Author