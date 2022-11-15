New Australia Task Force Will “Hack The Hackers, Cyber Security Expert Reaction

Following on the latest Medibank data leaks and backing their decision not to pay the ransom Australian ABC News reported that Cyber Security Minister Clare O’Neil said the government was considering a law that would make it illegal to pay such ransoms. “The idea that we’re going to trust these people to delete data that they have taken off and may have copied a million times is just frankly silly,” she told Insiders on Sunday.

O’Neil also announced the formation of a new Australian task force combing the expertise of the Australian Federal Police (AFP)) and the country’s cyber spy agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, designed to “hack the hackers”. Stressing that Australia must “shift away from the sense that the only good outcome here is someone behind bars”, she said the main aims of the government would be to disrupt hacking operations and not allow Australia to be a soft target.