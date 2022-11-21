New Ransomware Encrypts Files & Steals Your Discord Account

The new ‘AXLocker’ ransomware family is not only encrypting victims’ files and demanding a ransom payment but also stealing the Discord accounts of infected users.
When a user logs into Discord with their credentials, the platform sends back a user authentication token saved on the computer. This token can then be used to log in as the user or to issue API requests that retrieve information about the associated account. Threat actors commonly attempt to steal these tokens because they enable them to take over accounts or, even worse, abuse them for further malicious attacks.
Discord is heavily used by the cryptocurrency and NFT communities and therefore attracts threat actors with their latest exploits to test. Luckily, these communities are usually more savvy to such attempts but should nevertheless take care with their accounts and watch what they are clicking on. Backing up offline is also vital but as this attempts to steal log in credentials as well, it is extra important to be cautious of such opportunities arising on the platform as many users may value their Discord account more highly than the device they are using.