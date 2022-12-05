It has been reported that a newly discovered Trojan has stolen Facebook logins from over 300,000 users in a campaign lasting four years, according to Zimperium. The security vendor claimed to have found the “Schoolyard Bully” malware hidden in several applications available on both Google Play and third-party app stores.
Newly Discovered Trojan Steals 300,000 Facebook Users Details In 4 Year-Long Campaign
