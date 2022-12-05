Newly Discovered Trojan Steals 300,000 Facebook Users Details In 4 Year-Long Campaign


It has been reported that a newly discovered Trojan has stolen Facebook logins from over 300,000 users in a campaign lasting four years, according to Zimperium. The security vendor claimed to have found the “Schoolyard Bully” malware hidden in several applications available on both Google Play and third-party app stores.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Expert Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x