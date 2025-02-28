5 Best Practices for Bolstering Physical Access Security in Data Centers in 2025

While cybersecurity threats dominate discussions about data protection, physical access security remains a critical, often overlooked aspect of safeguarding data centers. Even the most advanced firewalls and encryption protocols cannot prevent a breach if unauthorized people can directly access servers, networking equipment, or storage devices.

As data centers become increasingly complex and interconnected in 2025, securing their physical infrastructure is as vital as defending against cyber threats. Review these five best practices for bolstering physical access security in data centers.

1. Protect the Perimeter

While many people start at the organization’s front door when protecting internal data, this is no longer secure enough. You need to begin far beyond the walls of the data center.

Start at the property’s perimeter, with a security detail monitoring the entrance to ensure only authorized people are on the premises. Doing so will eliminate the risk of someone entering the center without a valid reason.

While security staff and access equipment like ID cards are valuable, cybercriminals can find ways around these. Installing biometric identifiers, such as iris or fingerprint readers, is the best way to keep threats outside the property.

You should also be aware of logistical threats like self-driving trucks. Hackers can access their databases, revealing your location and business information.

2. Install CCTV

While biometric identifiers and security personnel can identify people who should not be on your property, these are imperfect solutions. Even if you hire a 24/7 security team, they are not infallible.

Mitigate this risk by installing CCTV for 24/7 surveillance. In addition to the ability to see everything that’s going on in real time, you can record the footage and replay it in case of a security breach.

Playing the footage back will let you identify who gained access, what they look like, and who allowed them onto the premises. The best CCTV camera to install should give you 360-degree views to ensure you can always see every part of your facility’s perimeter.

3. Know Your Visitors

All businesses must know who comes in and out daily to keep essential data safe. However, this is even more crucial for data centers, as the stakes are higher when visitors enter the property.

While you may keep a log or calendar of scheduled visitors, there are many instances when unscheduled visitors, such as delivery personnel or maintenance workers, must come onto your premises. Having a reception area is ideal in times like these. Separate it from the primary entrance and install CCTV cameras for added security.

Once visitors are inside the building, they might need to use your restroom. Having visitor-only facilities will mitigate the risk of them wandering inside and gaining access to essential data. Escort visitors throughout their time on your property.

4. Employ Security

Hire a security detail if you have not already done so. Having security guards visible to the public will act as a deterrent and reinforce the message that you take safety seriously.

Your security personnel should ideally consist of one guard who oversees the property, with additional guards roaming the inside and outside perimeter. This staffing strategy will ensure there is always someone around to keep an eye on things and alert the necessary parties if they believe there has been a security breach.

Train your security team to respond to issues immediately, eliminating the risk of escalating instances past their initial stage.

You can also install a strong room, which is similar to a safe room but designed to protect objects instead of humans. Hire security personnel to monitor your most valuable data within this area.

5. Use Continuous Identity Verification

A paramount principle of physical security is that you cannot continuously trust any person, device, or network, making identity verification crucial. Have all employees, visitors and delivery people confirm their identities before entering your premises.

While this might seem excessive and sometimes monotonous, complacency might lead to a security breach and compromise your data. This method will significantly reduce the risk of a data breach by minimizing the chances of someone flying under the radar.

The Importance of Securing Your Data

Data centers are the backbone of modern digital infrastructure, housing vast amounts of sensitive information, critical applications and essential network resources. While cyber threats such as malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks receive significant attention, the risks associated with unauthorized physical access can be equally damaging. A single security lapse could quickly lead to data theft, system manipulation, or operational disruption.

Unlike cyberattacks, which often leave digital traces, physical security breaches can be more challenging to detect and mitigate. A malicious insider or unauthorized visitor could bypass security controls, access restricted areas, and compromise critical assets.

This breach could result in stolen data, damaged hardware or even the installation of malicious devices, such as rogue servers or network taps, to facilitate further cyber intrusions.

Integrating Physical Security Into a Comprehensive Defense Strategy

Securing physical access is essential as data centers become increasingly vital to global digital infrastructure. A lapse in physical security can have consequences such as cyberattacks, data breaches, operational disruptions, and regulatory violations. Mitigate risks with these best practices.

About the Author Dylan Berger Dylan Berger has several years of experience writing about cybercrime, cybersecurity, and similar topics. He’s passionate about fraud prevention and cybersecurity’s relationship with the supply chain. He’s a prolific blogger and regularly contributes to other publications across the web.