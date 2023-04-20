Raspberry Robin Adopts Initiates Evasion Techniques

Security researchers at Check Point Research (CPR) have released an advisory that details the unique evasion techniques employed by threat actors who rely on the Raspberry Robin malware to avoid detection. In the advisory published on Tuesday, CPR experts explain the novel malware features and provide technical details on how to guard against them.

According to CPR security researcher Shavit Yosef, evading anti-debugging techniques and other evasion methods can be quite draining, especially when dealing with the high number and complexity of obfuscation methods used by Raspberry Robin. Yosef’s research seeks to showcase a plethora of evasion methods, along with detailed explanations of their workings and how to counter them.

Introduction To Raspberry Robin And Its Evasion Techniques

Raspberry Robin, a worm-like malware dropper, is known for offering initial network access to malware-operating criminal organizations. These criminals include ransomware groups. Over the past year, threat actors have used it to propagate other viruses. This malware has been linked to several notorious groups such as FIN11, the Clop gang, Bumblebee, IcedID, and TrueBot payload distribution.

Recently, Raspberry Robin has undergone significant changes, becoming one of the most widespread malware in operation. The malware employs various evasion techniques that make it difficult to debug. To download the main component of the malware, there are multiple entry vectors, with the most common being an LNK disguised as a thumb drive or a network share.

Raspberry Robin belongs to a group of malware that actively avoids running on virtual machines. Its primary routine includes both authentic and counterfeit payloads. In the presence of sandboxing tools, the fake payload is loaded to prevent detection and analysis of the genuine malware routine by security and analytics tools. Meanwhile, the actual payload remains concealed behind layers of obfuscation and eventually connects to the Tor network.

Raspberry Robin is a malware that has been around for some time now and spreads via infected USB drives.

Here is what we have seen over the last 10 months. 🧵 1/12 #RaspberryRobin #malware



via @lazy_daemon — Deutsche Telekom CERT (@DTCERT) September 2, 2022

The Unique Evasion Techniques

Raspberry Robin’s advanced anti-debugging capabilities, coupled with its obfuscation methods and numerous evasion techniques, make it a formidable opponent for defenders. The malware employs a variety of strategies to circumvent being analyzed by security researchers using virtual machines (VMs), which are a common tool used in this context. Malware that behaves in this manner makes it more difficult for security researchers to analyze it.

CPR researchers examined two new Raspberry Robin exploits to elevate privileges on compromised devices. The first exploit, CVE-2020-1054, exploits a win32k window object issue to allow malware to write data outside its intended boundaries. Raspberry Robin exploits Windows 7 only. CVE-2021-1732, like the first, targets Windows 10 systems with certain build numbers and checks for a patch. Bitter APT previously used this zero-day.

In addition to these exploits, Raspberry Robin employs other evasion techniques at various stages of its operation. CPR researchers warn that the world of evasions is becoming increasingly challenging and creative, and defenders must be prepared to encounter novel techniques.

CPR security researcher Shavit Yosef explained that the purpose of the research is to provide defenders with insights into the workings of the malware and equip them with the knowledge needed to guard against its evasion techniques. The technical details of the methods used by Raspberry Robin and how to defend against them are available in the advisory.

The CPR advisory sheds light on the unique evasion techniques employed by threat actors who rely on Raspberry Robin malware to evade detection. The researchers provide insights into the malware’s operations and offer technical details on how to guard against its evasions. As the world of evasions becomes more complex, defenders must remain vigilant and be prepared to encounter novel techniques.

How The Cybersecurity Community Is Responding To Raspberry Robin’s Tactics

The cybersecurity community is taking notice of the unique evasion techniques employed by Raspberry Robin, a new strain of malware that is making waves in the industry. Cybersecurity researchers and analysts are closely studying the malware’s code to understand how it works and to develop countermeasures to defend against it.

Raspberry Robin uses a variety of advanced evasion techniques to avoid detection and infect target systems successfully. For instance, it uses a technique called process hollowing, where the malware replaces a legitimate process with its code, making it more difficult to detect by security software. It also employs code obfuscation, which makes it harder for analysts to understand the malware’s behaviour and capabilities.

To combat this threat, security companies are releasing updates to their security software to detect and prevent malware from infecting their customers’ systems. They are also relying on machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to improve their ability to detect and respond to these types of threats.

In addition to these efforts, the cybersecurity community is also collaborating to share threat intelligence and to develop new solutions that can keep pace with the rapidly changing threat environment. The industry is calling for greater cooperation among organizations, security vendors, and government agencies to share information about new and emerging threats.

Despite these efforts, the threat landscape continues to evolve, and new evasion techniques are constantly being developed. Therefore, it is essential for the cybersecurity industry to remain vigilant and to continue to innovate new security solutions that can keep up with the rapidly changing threat environment. By working together and taking proactive steps to protect themselves, organizations can mitigate the risks posed by threats like Raspberry Robin and safeguard their systems and data from harm.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the emergence of new and innovative evasion techniques like those used by Raspberry Robin underscores the need for organizations to remain vigilant in the face of evolving cyber threats. Cybersecurity must be a top priority for all organizations, and investing in the latest security solutions, employee training, and ongoing security audits is crucial to staying ahead of the threat landscape.

Moreover, organizations need to collaborate with the broader cybersecurity community to share threat intelligence and develop new solutions that can keep pace with the rapidly changing threat environment. By working together and taking proactive steps to protect themselves, organizations can mitigate the risks posed by threats like Raspberry Robin and safeguard their systems and data from harm.