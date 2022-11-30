Bank details of South Staffs Water customers have been published on the dark web after a cyber attack. The data breach took place in August and saw cyber criminals steal sensitive information. The firm said the “impacted data” included names and address of customers – alongside sort codes and account numbers. In a letter to those affected, it warned their data could be used in fraud cases. In a statement published on the company website, managing director Andy Willicott personally apologised for the incident – although the letter expressed “regret” and did not say sorry. The firm insisted: “Consumers can have complete confidence that the water we supply is safe.” But the incident stunned customers who received the letter in the past few days. The document gave no details of how the hack beat South Staffs’ security systems.

South Staffs Water hacking victims have bank details published on dark web after cyber attack



Bank details of South Staffs Water customers have been published on the dark web. The data breach took place in…#Traffic #Technology #Firm #Cybersecurityhttps://t.co/yXyUNEHdh7 — Trending Cyber Security Threats Scanner (@chartartScanner) November 30, 2022