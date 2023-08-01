Tempur Sealy, World’s Largest Mattress Seller, Hit By Cyberattack, Forcing IT Systems Shutdown

Tempur Sealy, the global leader in bedding products, faces a severe cybersecurity crisis as a malicious cyberattack forces the company to take immediate action. The cyber intrusion commenced on July 23 and has significantly impacted Tempur Sealy’s operations, leading the company to enact crucial measures to contain the breach’s impact. In an effort to safeguard its digital assets and protect sensitive information, Tempur Sealy was compelled to shut down certain critical IT systems, resulting in a temporary disruption of its operations.

Investigation Underway: Tempur Sealy Engages Cybersecurity Experts and Law Enforcement

Upon detecting the cyberattack, Tempur Sealy responded promptly and proactively. The company immediately engaged legal counsel, a leading cybersecurity forensic firm, and experienced incident response professionals to initiate a comprehensive investigation. The team of experts is diligently working to identify the attackers responsible for the breach and assess the full scope of the incident’s potential implications on Tempur Sealy’s business and financial performance.

The seriousness of the breach prompted Tempur Sealy to notify law enforcement agencies to aid in the investigation, reinforcing their commitment to address the cyber threat with utmost urgency and seriousness.

