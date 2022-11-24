The UK’s Biggest Anti-fraud Operation: 70,000 Victims To Receive Text Messages The UK’s biggest ever anti-fraud operation has begun to contact the 70,000 victims of telephone scams in their country today. Fraudsters had created fake adverts and websites to trap victims into handing over personal information and money in order to fund Ponzi schemes and other types of scams. However, the authorities later located them and filed criminal charges against them.

What is the UK’s biggest anti-fraud operation?

Police are planning to sms up to 70,000 sufferers of telephone fraud with a text outlining what occurred and where they can obtain assistance as part of the largest anti-fraud campaign in UK history. The initiative is part of a two-year project investigating hundreds of thousands of cases. In which people have been duped into transferring money by somebody masquerading as their bank or another organization.

Why are police sending text messages to 70,000 people?

Police are sending text messages to approximately 70,000 people in the UK as part of an anti-fraud operation. By fraudsters and advise them to take steps to protect themselves against fraud. People who do not want to receive these messages can opt-out through the National Fraud Reporting Centre website or by calling 0300 123 2040.

What should you do if you receive a text message from the police?

If you receive a text message from the police it is important to not reply or click any links. The text message may be a scam and if you click on the link, or reply to the text then your device may become infected with malware.

It is believed that most people would know they are being targeted by scammers if they had received a text message, however people who only use their phones for calls or as an alarm clock will often ignore messages.

Conclusion

This is an exciting time to be alive as we see technology change the way we live and work. The police have found a way to combat fraud in an innovative and technologically savvy way and it is comforting to know those law enforcement agencies finally catching up with criminals. We hope this will deter criminals from committing these crimes in the first place or at the very least give victims some peace of mind knowing they can contact authorities for help if necessary. It seems like every day there is a new story about how cybercriminals are taking advantage of unsuspecting people through various means. Let us never forget that the criminal justice system is only as good as our collective vigilance in reporting and prosecuting these perpetrators; let us remember always to report any crime we might witness!