Transport And Shipping Beware – Supply Chains Under Attack

Reports are highlighting a rise in cyberattacks on transportation and shipping businesses, with shipping company Yodel identifying a cyber incident earlier this year, and the UK’s Department of Transport reporting nine attacks on the country’s transportation sector in August last year.

In light of these reported attacks, I wanted to share new research from Trellix’s Advanced Research Center, which identifies the transportation and shipping sector as particularly at risk. Trellix’s global telemetry data from Q3 2022 unveiled indicators of compromise (IoCs) belonging to several campaigns from APT groups and ransomware campaigns.

The research found the transportation and shipping sector was among those most targeted in this period, with key findings showing: