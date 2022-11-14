UK Banks Bolstering Defences As Russian Cyber Threat Rises



As reported by the Mail on Sunday, Britain’s biggest banks have bolstered their defences against a Russian cyber attack. The plan will mean close co-operation between lenders, so that if hackers took down one bank’s website, its customers would still be able to access their online accounts via another. It involves the use of open banking technology, which allows banks to share certain agreed details of their customers.

A top technology source at one high street bank told The Mail on Sunday that there was a fear Russia will retaliate against Western sanctions by cyber attacks on banks or infrastructure.