UK Banks Bolstering Defences As Russian Cyber Threat Rises


As reported by the Mail on Sunday, Britain’s biggest banks have bolstered their defences against a Russian cyber attack. The plan will mean close co-operation between lenders, so that if hackers took down one bank’s website, its customers would still be able to access their online accounts via another. It involves the use of open banking technology, which allows banks to share certain agreed details of their customers.

A top technology source at one high street bank told The Mail on Sunday that there was a fear Russia will retaliate against Western sanctions by cyber attacks on banks or infrastructure.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Expert Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jake Moore
Jake Moore , Cybersecurity Specialist
InfoSec Expert
November 14, 2022 11:40 am

Collaboration is key to building stronger defences but it still remains rare across many industries. In order to withstand a full-blown cyberattack, a sturdy path of reliance in place is a robust countermeasure which may not always be considered prior to an attack. Enabling banking customers access to their money at the height of an attack is a critical path of protection for their customers but it will always remain difficult to fully test under simulation conditions. However, this is exactly what banks and other industries need to continue to carry out regularly as only penetration testing on a huge scale will show organisations where the cracks lie and allow them to patch such problems before an inevitable strike.

Last edited 8 hours ago by Jake Moore
0

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x