Western Digital Reveals Network Breach, My Cloud Is Unavailable

Western Digital reported today that a compromise in its network allowed an unauthorized person access to several corporate systems. The network security vulnerability was discovered last Sunday, March 26, according to a press release from the California-based manufacturer of computer drives and provider of data storage services.

The company is working with law enforcement officials to coordinate an investigation in its early stages. Western Digital states in the disclosure that after learning of the event, the company “executed incident response efforts and launched an investigation with the assistance of leading outside security and forensic experts.”

Western digital‘s cloud service are down due to a cyber event! Watch for further development pic.twitter.com/dYeyCvtrD0 — John Millet (@NationalSupport) April 3, 2023

The business assumes that the intruder had access to some firm data based on the evidence. The company is trying to determine the nature and extent of the data in question since, based on the investigation thus far, it believes the unauthorized party obtained some of it from its systems. – Westinghouse Digital.

The storage manufacturer has added extra security safeguards to protect its systems and operations after the attack. These actions could impact several Western Digital services. The event “has caused and may continue to disrupt elements of the Company’s business activities,” according to the corporation.

Users of Western Digital’s network-attached storage (NAS) service My Cloud have complained about access issues to their cloud-hosted media repositories since Sunday. A “503 Service Temporarily Unavailable” message is displayed while attempting to log into the service at the time of writing, including the Home version.

From the initial complaints of the outage, more than 24 hours have passed with no cloud, proxy, web, authentication, emails, or push alerts. The following items are mentioned as being affected by the problem on the My Cloud service status page: My Cloud, My Cloud Home, My Cloud Home Duo, My Cloud OS5, SanDisk ibi, and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger.

Conclusion

