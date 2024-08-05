Wristband Releases Public Beta of its B2B Authentication Platform

Wristband, a developer-first authentication platform designed for B2B SaaS, has released the public beta launch of its B2B authentication platform.

Jim Verducci, CEO of Wristband, says building robust B2B authentication in-house is a complex and time-consuming process that can take business leaders away from their core business.

“Wristband eliminates the need for developers to reinvent the wheel, providing them with a secure-by-default, multi-tenant platform that can be easily customized and scaled,” he says.

Wristband will democratize enterprise-grade authentication for millions of small businesses that are priced out of the most secure authentication platforms.

“Small businesses have been locked out of enterprise-grade authentication and security for too long due to unnecessary gates like the SSO tax. It’s time to democratize access to robust security, empowering businesses of all sizes to protect their users and their data,” adds Jim Manico, OWASP Board member and advisor to Wristband.

Wristband offers a suite of features and benefits, including:

Enterprise-Grade Security: Built-in security features and compliance certifications ensure data isolation and protection, adhering to industry standards.

Built-in security features and compliance certifications ensure data isolation and protection, adhering to industry standards. Deep Customization: Flexibility to allow developers to tailor authentication flows, user interfaces, and integrations to match their unique brand and customer needs.

Flexibility to allow developers to tailor authentication flows, user interfaces, and integrations to match their unique brand and customer needs. Cost-Effective Scaling: Transparent pricing with no hidden fees or “SSO tax” makes enterprise-level authentication accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Transparent pricing with no hidden fees or “SSO tax” makes enterprise-level authentication accessible to businesses of all sizes. Developer-Friendly: Easy-to-use APIs, SDKs, and comprehensive documentation simplify implementation and streamline development workflows.

During the public beta period, developers are invited to try Wristband for free and provide feedback to help refine the platform before its official launch.

Writsband’s CTO David Chu says the company is excited to welcome developers to its public beta program and get their feedback. “Our goal is to build the most developer-friendly and comprehensive B2B authentication platform on the market, and we believe that close collaboration with the developer community is essential to achieving that goal,” Chu concludes.

To learn more about Wristband and sign up for the public beta, visit https://wristband.dev.