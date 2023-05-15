5.8 Million People Affected by Data Breach at PharMerica

On April 8 that the Money Message ransomware organization attacked the national pharmacy network PharMerica and its parent company. The home and community healthcare business BrightSpring Health. Threat actors exposed evidence data, a statement was obtained from BrightSpring, and additional evidence and allegations were gained via Money Message.

Money Message informed DataBreaches on April 14 that they had locked almost all of the infrastructure of both companies – a claim at odds with BrightSpring’s claim that operations were not impacted) and that, despite some negotiations, they had reached an impasse and would continue leaking data.

SecurityWeek: PharMerica Discloses Data Breach Impacting 5.8 Million Individuals

PharMerica informed the office of Maine’s attorney general on May 12 about the situation, saying that 5,815,591 people were affected. There were 35,068 people that called Maine home.

An unsigned copy of a notice letter from PharMerica to a dead patient’s executor or estate administrator indicates that the company discovered unusual behavior on their network on March 14. From March 12–13, their system was breached, and some personally identifiable information was stolen, according to their investigation. Money Message has stated that the incident occurred on March 28, while their timeline places it earlier.

According to PharMerica’s notice, the sorts of data compromised included the patient’s name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, prescriptions, and health insurance information.

The executors or administrators were not given any assistance, but were told that they could acquire a copy of the decedent’s credit report from any of the three main national credit reporting companies if they so desired.

No evidence of notice to any living patient was provided, despite the fact that they claimed in their state submission that they had offered individuals affected a year of a “Experian product” for credit and identity protection services.

Although BrightSpring has released multiple press releases following the attack (including twice in the previous week), the company still has not made public the fact that it suffered a security breach. As of this writing, the HHS public breach tool does not reflect this occurrence.

Almost 6 million patients of PharMerica and BrightSpring Health may not know that their information has been leaked into the hands of hackers since April. Or perhaps the patients haven’t been informed or cautioned about this.

Conclusion

