Are Parents Feeding Kids’ Data To Threat Actors? Expert Comments



The Wall Street Journal ran a great reminder on the dangers of what has been referred to as “sharenting”, posting every significant moment of our kids’ lives online. Starting before birth and hitting every milestone, children’s names, birth date, place of birth, schools and hobbies are all posted online and “tagged”, along with family and friends. An intimate list of PII laid out online for future threat actors. In addition, the story said that “by the age of 13, when children are allowed to use social-media sites themselves, there could already be almost 4,000 photos depicting them online.”

One can just imagine how easy it would be to scrape that data for future abuse. Since we’ve been doing this since the 90’s, that future is now.