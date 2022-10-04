How To Ensure Application Security

As more and more businesses move their operations online due to digital transformation, the need for securing becomes more pressing. Namely, many companies do their best to secure their cloud from data breaches and malicious insiders, yet often overlook application security.

However, the truth is that application security is just as, if not more important than other types of security. Namely, applications nowadays receive more attacks than ever, precisely because attackers have learned that application security isn’t the focus of most companies.

Although apps are often the target of attacks, this doesn’t mean that application security is difficult to implement. In fact, most companies can prevent the majority of app breaches by just having some basic security practices in place. Now with the basics out of the way, let’s dive deeper into the world of application security.

What Is Application Security?

Application security is the use of software, processes, and hardware to protect applications from external and internal threats. By design, application security aims to make it difficult or impossible for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities in an application.

In other words, the goal of application security is to make sure that applications are safe to use, even in the face of attacks. This includes everything from protecting the code and data of an application to ensuring that the app is available when users need it.

Why Application Security Is Important

Applications are an incredibly convenient way to offer a service to customers. They can be used to book a hotel room, order a product, or even transfer money from a mobile device. The fact that they are so convenient is precisely why they are such a big target for attackers.

Namely, since applications store sensitive data and often have access to important systems, they can be incredibly valuable to attackers. A breach of an application can lead to the loss of customer data, financial damage, and even reputational damage.

In other words, application security is important because it can help prevent attackers from causing serious harm to a company. Not to mention, as more and more businesses move online, the need for application security will only become more pressing.

Best Practices to Ensure Application Security

Now that we’ve established why application security is important, it’s time to talk about some best practices for ensuring it. While there is no silver bullet for application security, these tips can help you make your app more secure.

Conduct Regular Security Testing

One of the best things you can do to ensure application security is to regularly test your app for vulnerabilities. This way, you can identify and fix any issues before attackers can exploit them.

There are many different types of security testing, but some of the most common include penetration testing, application scanning, and code review. By conducting regular testing, you can ensure that your application is as secure as possible.

Use a Web Application Firewall

Another great way to ensure application security is to use a web application firewall (WAF). A WAF is a piece of software that sits between your app and the internet, filtering traffic for malicious requests.

By using a WAF, you can block attackers from even reaching your app, let alone exploit any vulnerabilities that may exist. Not to mention, a WAF can also help protect your app from Denial of Service (DoS) attacks.

Implement Access Control Measures

Another important security measure is to implement access control measures. This means that you should carefully control who has access to your app and what they can do within the app.

One way to do this is by using an authentication system, such as OAuth, to control who can log in to your app. Additionally, you can use authorization to control what users can do once they are logged in. By implementing these measures, you can make it much more difficult for attackers to gain access to your app.

Encrypt Sensitive Data

Another best practice for ensuring application security is to encrypt sensitive data. This means that you should use a cryptographic algorithm to scramble the data so that it is unreadable without the key.

Encrypting data is important because it can help prevent attackers from accessing sensitive information, even if they are able to breach your app. By encrypting data, you can make it much more difficult for attackers to cause harm.

Conclusion

Application security is important because it can help prevent attackers from causing serious harm to a company. There are many different best practices for ensuring application security, but some of the most important include conducting regular security testing, using a web application firewall, and encrypting sensitive data. By following these best practices, you can help ensure that your app is as secure as possible.