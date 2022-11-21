Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe today remarked that the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX shows the need to regulate the crypto world, and to bring in these controls as soon as possible.
Δ
Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics
Bank Of England Says Crypto Needs Regulation Now
Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe today remarked that the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX shows the need to regulate the crypto world, and to bring in these controls as soon as possible.
Recent Posts
Bank Of England Says Crypto Needs Regulation Now
Spate Of Ransomware Targeting Healthcare Cost $92 Billion In Downtime Since 2018, Experts Weigh In
Magento E-commerce Attacks More Than Double In November
Amazon RDS Leaks User’s Personal Data
Zendesk Vulnerability Could Have Given Hackers Access To Customer Data