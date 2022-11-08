British Govt Now Scanning All Internet Devices Hosted In UK – Expert Comments

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has begun scanning all Internet-exposed devices hosted in the UK for vulnerabilities. As described on the NCSC Scanning information site:

As part of the NCSC’s mission to make the UK the safest place to live and do business online, we are building a data-driven view of “the vulnerability of the UK”. This directly supports the UK Government Cyber Security Strategy relating to Understanding UK Cyber risk (Objective 1) .

This will help us to: