Claroty’s 2023 Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Study Exposes Widespread Vulnerabilities and Impact

Executive Summary

Claroty, in its 2023 Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Study, unveils unsettling revelations about the state of cybersecurity within the healthcare sector. This independent, global survey involves 1,100 professionals in various roles such as cybersecurity, engineering, IT, and networking. According to the study, 78% of healthcare organizations have experienced at least one cybersecurity incident over the past year, affecting various aspects from IT systems to patient care.

Surge in Cyberattacks: Claroty’s Findings

Claroty’s comprehensive study reveals that a staggering 78% of healthcare organizations have fallen victim to at least one cyber-attack in the last year. The targets are diverse, ranging from IT infrastructure to sensitive data and medical devices. Financial losses were primarily between $100,000 and $1,000,000 USD, with an alarming 26% of organizations having paid ransoms to recover from these attacks.

Detrimental Impact on Patient Care

What stands out in Claroty’s 2023 Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Study is the ripple effect of these cyber incidents on healthcare service delivery. A concerning 60% of respondents cited a moderate to substantial impact, while 15% described severe repercussions that compromised patient health and safety.

The Role of Regulatory Frameworks

According to Claroty’s study, healthcare organizations globally consider the NIST and HITRUST Cybersecurity Frameworks pivotal to their cybersecurity strategy. Mandatory incident reporting is also a critical factor that is shaping how organizations approach cybersecurity.

Recruitment Challenges and Cost-Saving Strategies

Claroty’s report also explores the labor market for cybersecurity experts within the healthcare sector. Although over 70% of organizations are actively hiring, 80% acknowledge the difficulty in finding skilled candidates. However, on a positive note, many see device utilization optimization as a promising avenue for reducing costs.

Conclusion

Claroty’s 2023 Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Study serves as a crucial alarm bell for the healthcare sector. With an increasing number of cyber threats that are becoming more complex and impactful, the study calls for healthcare organizations to significantly reinforce their cybersecurity measures to protect institutional assets and, more importantly, patient health and safety.

*For more in-depth insights, download the full report “The Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Study 2023” from Claroty.*

Note: This news article aims to summarize and contextualize the findings from Claroty’s 2023 Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Study for those interested in the cybersecurity landscape within the healthcare sector.