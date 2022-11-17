COP27 Delegates Given Burner Phones To Combat Spying

As reported by The Times, the government has issued “burner phones” to all officials and ministers at the Cop27 climate conference in an attempt to stop the Egyptian hosts snooping on them. Activist groups and some of the nearly 200 countries attending the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh have increased their security efforts compared with recent rounds of climate talks. The UK is taking the issue particularly seriously.

New phones and temporary Sim cards have been issued to more than a hundred officials and ministers at the talks. Grant Shapps, the business secretary, Thérèse Coffey, the environment secretary, and Baroness Vere of Norbiton, the shipping minister, are among those attending.