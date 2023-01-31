CyberSecurity Tools: 21 Research Tools For Threat Intelligence

Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving field and with the increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches. It has become crucial for organizations and individuals to be aware of the tools available to protect their online presence. With the advancement of technology, the tools and techniques used by cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated and advanced. We need to be equipped with the latest tools and techniques to tackle these threats. This article will explore some of the most popular and widely used cybersecurity tools, their features, and their use cases.

1. OSINT Framework:

OSINT stands for Open Source Intelligence, and the OSINT Framework is a collection of various open-source tools used for online reconnaissance. This tool provides a comprehensive solution for all OSINT-related tasks, including search engines, social media, deep web, and more. It is a web-based interface that simplifies the process of finding and extracting relevant information from various sources.

Use Case:

OSINT Framework is used by organizations, researchers, and investigators to gather information about individuals or companies. This tool can be used to gather information about individuals or companies, identify potential threats, and perform investigations.

2. IDA Pro:

IDA Pro, also known as Interactive Disassembler Pro, is a disassembler and debugger software that provides a comprehensive reverse engineering and binary analysis solution. IDA Pro is used to analyze and understand the functionality of binary code. It provides a detailed analysis of the code, including the structure of the code, the functions it performs, and the data it uses.

Use Case:

IDA Pro is used by software developers, security researchers, and malware analysts to understand and reverse-engineer malware and other binary code. This tool can identify and analyze potential vulnerabilities, determine the behavior of malware, and help organizations better protect their systems.

3. Cree.py:

Cree.py is a free, open-source tool that provides a comprehensive solution for web reconnaissance. This tool provides various features, including domain scanning, IP scanning, and port scanning. Cree.py is designed to be easy to use and provides a web-based interface for scanning and gathering information about a target.

Use Case:

Cree.py is used by security researchers, network administrators, and penetration testers to gather information about a target. This tool can identify potential vulnerabilities in a network, gather information about the target, and help organizations better protect their systems.

4. Maltego Transform Hub:

Maltego Transform Hub is a cloud-based platform that provides a collection of tools and techniques for OSINT, threat intelligence, and data analysis. The platform provides a variety of tools, including entity resolution, network mapping, and threat intelligence, that can be used to gather and analyze information about a target.

Use Case:

Maltego Transform Hub is used by security researchers, investigators, and organizations to gather and analyze information about a target. This tool can be used to identify potential threats, gather information about individuals or companies, and perform investigations.

5. DNSdumpster:

DNSdumpster is a free online tool that provides a solution for DNS reconnaissance. This tool provides a web-based interface for mapping a target’s DNS records and providing information about the target’s IP addresses, subdomains, and other relevant information.

Use Case:

DNSdumpster is used by security researchers, network administrators, and penetration testers to gather information about a target’s DNS records. This tool can identify potential vulnerabilities in a network, gather information about a target’s infrastructure, and help organizations better protect their systems.

6. TinEye for Reverse Image Search:

TinEye is a reverse image search engine that provides a solution for finding an image’s origin and usage history. This tool allows users to search for an image and find out where it has been used, the different versions of the image, and the websites that host it.

Use Case:

Investigators, photographers, and organizations use TinEye to track the usage of images online. This tool can be used to determine if an image has been used without permission, determine the origin of an image, and find out if an image has been modified or manipulated.

7. Shodan:

Shodan is a search engine that provides a solution for searching the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This tool allows users to search for devices connected to the internet, such as routers, webcams, and other connected devices and provides information about the devices, including their IP addresses, location, and operating systems.

Use Case:

Shodan is used by security researchers, network administrators, and penetration testers to identify potential vulnerabilities in IoT devices. This tool can be used to find out if a device is exposed to the internet, determine the location of the device, and find out if the device is running an outdated or vulnerable operating system.

8. Wayback Machine:

The Wayback Machine is an internet archive that provides a solution for accessing historical versions of websites. This tool allows users to view and access websites that have been archived, providing a historical view of the website’s content, design, and functionality.

Use Case:

The Wayback Machine is used by researchers, investigators, and organizations to access historical versions of websites. This tool can be used to track a website’s evolution, access information no longer available on the website, and perform investigations.

9. Have I Been Pwned:

Have I Been Pwned is a website that provides a solution for checking if an email address has been compromised in a data breach? This tool allows users to enter their email address and find out if it has been involved in a data breach, providing information about the breach, including the date and the number of records impacted.

Use Case:

Have I Been individuals and organizations used Pwned to check if their email addresses were compromised in a data breach? This tool can be used to determine if an individual’s personal information has been exposed and help organizations protect their systems better.

10. CipherTrace:

CipherTrace is a cybersecurity company that provides a solution for tracking and analyzing cryptocurrency transactions. This tool allows users to track the flow of cryptocurrency, including the origin and destination of the transactions and provides information about the entities involved in the transactions.

Use Case:

CipherTrace is used by organizations, investigators, and governments to track and analyze cryptocurrency transactions. This tool can be used to detect and prevent illicit activities, such as money laundering, and to track the flow of cryptocurrency for regulatory purposes.

11. Voter Records:

Voter records are public records that provide information about registered voters, including their name, address, political affiliation, and voting history. These records are maintained by state and local election officials and are available for public inspection.

Use Case:

Voter records are used by political campaigns, organizations, and researchers to gather information about voters, including their political affiliation and voting history. This information can be used to identify potential voters, target campaign messages, and perform research.

12. Whitepages:

Whitepages is an online directory that provides a solution for finding people and businesses. This tool allows users to search for individuals, businesses, and phone numbers, providing information about the person or business, including their name, address, phone number, and background information.

Use Case:

Individuals, organizations, and investigators use Whitepages to find information about people and businesses. This tool can be used for background checks, finding lost friends and family, and conducting investigations.

13. Fake Name Generator:

The Fake Name Generator is an online tool that provides a solution for generating fake names, addresses, and personal information. This tool allows users to generate fake information for various purposes, such as creating fake accounts or for testing purposes.

Use Case:

Individuals and organizations use the Fake Name Generator for various purposes, such as creating fake accounts, testing security systems, or for research purposes.

14. CityProtect:

CityProtect is a security platform that provides a solution for monitoring and protecting cities. This tool allows cities to monitor and protect their critical infrastructure, such as traffic lights, water systems, and emergency services and provides real-time information about security events and incidents.

Use Case:

Cities use CityProtect to monitor and protect their critical infrastructure, such as traffic lights, water systems, and emergency services. This tool can be used to respond to security events and incidents in real time, improving the safety and security of the city.

15. TorSearch:

TorSearch is a search engine that provides a solution for searching the Tor network. This tool allows users to search for websites and information on the Tor network, providing access to websites and information that may not be available on the regular internet.

Use Case:

TorSearch is used by individuals and organizations to access information and websites that may not be available on the regular internet. This tool can be used for research, investigations, and accessing information that is censored or blocked.

16. Dark.fail:

Dark.fail is a website that provides a solution for searching for information on the dark web. This tool allows users to search for websites, products, and services on the dark web, providing information about the items and the vendors that sell them.

Use Case:

Individuals and organizations use Dark.fail to access information and websites on the dark web. This tool can be used for research, investigations, and for accessing information that is only available on the dark web.

17. PhishTank:

PhishTank is a platform that provides a solution for detecting and reporting phishing attacks. This tool allows users to submit and verify phishing attacks and provides information about the phishing attacks, including the target, the method, and the phishing URL.

Use Case:

Individuals, and organizations use PhishTank, and security researchers to detect and report phishing attacks. This tool can be used to prevent phishing attacks, improve security awareness, and help organizations to protect their systems better.

18. HoneyDB:

HoneyDB is a platform that provides a solution for monitoring and tracking honeypots. Honeypots are security systems that are designed to lure and trap attackers, providing information about the attacker and their methods.

Use Case:

HoneyDB is used by security researchers, network administrators, and organizations to monitor and track honeypots. This tool can be used to detect and prevent attacks, gather information about attackers, and improve security systems.

19. MrLooquer IOCFeed:

MrLooquer IOCFeed is a platform that provides a solution for tracking and analyzing Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) in real-time. This tool allows security researchers and network administrators to track and analyze cyber threats, including malware, network attacks, and data breaches. It provides information about the IOCs, including the source, target, and type of threat.

Use Case:

MrLooquer IOCFeed is used by security researchers, network administrators, and organizations to track and analyze cyber threats in real-time. This tool can be used to prevent and respond to cyber-attacks, gather intelligence about threats, and improve security systems.

20. VirusTotal:

VirusTotal is an online platform that provides a solution for detecting and analyzing malware. This tool allows users to submit files and URLs for analysis, providing information about the malware, including the type, source, and potential threats.

Use Case:

Individuals, organizations use VirusTotal, and security researchers to detect and analyze malware. This tool can be used to prevent and respond to malware attacks, gather intelligence about malware, and improve security systems.

21. Exploit Database:

The Exploit Database is a platform that provides a solution for tracking and analyzing exploits. This tool allows security researchers and network administrators to track and analyze exploits, providing information about the exploits, including the type, source, and target.

Use Case:

The Exploit Database is used by security researchers, network administrators, and organizations to track and analyze exploits. This tool can be used to prevent and respond to exploits, gather intelligence about exploits, and improve security systems.

Conclusion

The 21 tools discussed above provide comprehensive and exhaustive solutions for various aspects of cyber security, including reconnaissance, reverse image search, monitoring, tracking, and analysis. Individuals, organizations use these tools, and security researchers to improve their cyber security and prevent and respond to cyber threats. It’s also essential to use them with caution and to follow ethical guidelines.