Decoding the PlainID Zero Trust Survey: Key Insights for Business Leaders

In the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, the concept of Zero Trust has emerged as a critical framework for enhancing security infrastructure. A recent survey conducted by PlainID, the Authorisation Company™, provides valuable insights into the implementation of Zero Trust programmes. This article aims to spotlight the key findings from the survey.

The survey reveals that while Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are implementing a Zero Trust framework, only 50% stated that authorisation forms part of their Zero Trust programme. This lack of comprehensive Zero Trust implementation could potentially expose organisations to security vulnerabilities.

The key findings from the survey are summarised in the table below:

Key Findings Statistics Visibility and control over authorisation policies Only 31% of respondents feel they have sufficient visibility and control over authorisation policies intended to enforce appropriate data access. Technical resources for optimising enterprise authorisation and access control 45% of respondents indicated a lack of sufficient technical resources as a challenge in optimising enterprise authorisation and access control. Use of homegrown solutions for authorisation 41% of respondents said they use homegrown solutions (OPA-based) to authorise identities. Increase in security risks due to lack of comprehensive Zero Trust implementation Without true Zero Trust, organisations run the risk of leaving gaps in their security infrastructure. Impact of homegrown solutions on security infrastructure Homegrown solutions, if not developed, deployed, and maintained properly, can leave gaps within the overall security posture, resulting in higher operational costs and enterprise risk over time.

The survey underscores the importance of authorisation in a Zero Trust framework. It highlights the need for solutions that provide a multitude of capabilities such as policy management, governance, control, and policy enforcement across a disparate computing environment. The survey also emphasises the need for continuous evaluation and validation across all tech stack interactions to mitigate data breach impacts.

In conclusion, the PlainID Zero Trust survey provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of Zero Trust programmes. It offers valuable insights for business leaders, helping them understand the risks associated with incomplete Zero Trust implementation and providing practical strategies to mitigate these risks. However, it is important to remember that this survey is not a definitive guide to Zero Trust programmes. Organizations should also consider other resources and their unique circumstances when developing their Zero Trust strategies.

Please note that this is not a definitive or complete analysis of the PlainID Zero Trust survey. For a more comprehensive understanding, readers are encouraged to read the full survey report.