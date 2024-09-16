New Environmental Policies and Practices Raise Unexpected Cybersecurity Challenges

Sound environmental policies are critical to protect the planet’s future. In response, companies have developed technologies and practices to help their respective industries and clients. While green innovation is necessary, the devices and systems have caused unexpected cybersecurity challenges.

What can IT professionals do to alleviate these concerns? Here’s what they should know about environmental cybersecurity and protecting the environment.

How Has Environmental Cybersecurity Raised Concerns?

New technology has made environmental protection easier, though it has raised cybersecurity issues. Here are a few examples of systems and practices contributing to these liabilities.

1. Smart Grids

Smart grids are advantageous because they regulate energy consumption within cities. Power companies use these systems to control customer usage and ensure uptime during peak demand. They’re also beneficial because of their automation, easing concerns during mass outages and fluctuations.

While smart grids help the environment, they could be difficult to manage due to cybersecurity and international politics. Past incidents have already demonstrated how attacks can lead to mass outages. A North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) test revealed 2,000 utilities were insufficient to withstand cyberattacks.

2. Renewable Energy Systems

Power distribution is critical, though cybersecurity professionals should also consider the source. Renewable energy systems have become more prominent due to heightened efficiency and lowered costs. For instance, solar power dropped 85% between 2010 and 2020, emphasizing the accessibility.

Renewable energy has also become a focal point of environmental cybersecurity due to the threat of attacks. Solar and wind systems use advanced sensors and other technologies, which opens opportunities for outsiders. A 2024 report found vulnerabilities in Dutch solar power due to backdoors. Outsiders could have infiltrated the system and controlled millions of solar panels.

3. IoT Sensors

The Internet of Things (IoT) has become integral to sustainability because of its ability to collect and send data. People can use these sensors to identify air quality, water usage, driving tendencies and other metrics. Experts say IoT’s market value is nearly $1 billion, demonstrating its place in today’s economy.

While IoT is helpful, it can have environmental cybersecurity issues. These sensors are integral to the supply chain because they let machines communicate and share data. This feature means outsiders can infiltrate systems remotely and take control. Modern companies rely on IoT, so an attack could have devastating consequences.

4. Electric Vehicles

Cybersecurity and the environment extend outside homes and offices. Electric vehicles (EVs) have become more prominent because they have no emissions and are cheaper to upkeep. Fleet owners decrease maintenance costs by 50% because there are fewer moving parts.

While better for the environment, EVs bring cybersecurity questions. Among the primary concerns is public charging stations collecting user data. Outside threats could steal this information or access the vehicle’s internal systems. Therefore, they can control critical aspects and render the EV useless.

How Can Professionals Address Cybersecurity and the Environment?

Environmental cybersecurity should concern governing bodies and industry experts as companies adopt more technology. However, there are solutions to address these modern issues. Here are four ways to mitigate the liabilities.

1. Employee Training

Enhanced security starts with employees and users. Solar panels, EVs and other eco-conscious technologies require training to ensure people don’t compromise their systems. Companies should employ zero-trust mechanisms to limit access and protect integrity if necessary.

Research has demonstrated some employees never receive cybersecurity training despite encountering issues. Fundamental lessons can go a long way for people who don’t work with IT departments, so cybersecurity professionals should cover the essentials. Malware, phishing and DOS education support environmental cybersecurity by reducing threat levels.

2. Consistent Software Updates

Another way to help the general public is to provide consistent updates for their environmental technology. These have become critical to continued operation because modern devices rely on them. Companies should regularly search for patches to combat threats and protect user data.

While updates are crucial for all renewable technologies, they’re essential to keeping connected cars on the road. These advanced EVs are vulnerable to outside threats at home and public charging stations, so they need frequent OTA updates. Remote patches enable owners to keep their vehicles at home and reduce the need for in-person mechanic visits.

3. Preventive Measures

Mitigating cybersecurity issues starts with implementing preventive measures. These strategies limit the threat surfaces for outsiders and prevent downtime for energy systems and vehicles. Companies are safer when they apply organizational and technical changes for their safety.

Some preventive measures include encrypting user data. With this tactic, outside threats don’t get much value from the information they steal because it’s scrambled. Encryption has become more critical because modern technologies send and receive information to diagnose system issues. Other strategies include strong firewalls, network segmentation and MFA.

4. Incident Response Plans

While protective measures are critical, threat response plans are necessary to protect cybersecurity and the environment. These plans should outline the specific steps essential if malware, leaks or data breaches occur with advanced environmental technologies.

When an incident occurs, the protocol should include technical responses and rapid communication plans. Companies should train and retrain their employees to ensure the most effective strategies are in place. Cybersecurity professionals increase uptime for energy grids and vehicles when the response is sufficient.

Empowering Environmental Cybersecurity for the Future

New technology is essential for helping the environment and meeting climate goals. However, these systems introduce cybersecurity risks for organizations worldwide.

Expect stricter regulations to protect people’s data and eco-conscious technology from attacks. The rise of ransomware attacks also warrants more focus as threats arise with new environmental technologies. Continuous evolution is necessary to protect systems from increasingly sophisticated attacks.

About the Author Dylan Berger Dylan Berger has several years of experience writing about cybercrime, cybersecurity, and similar topics. He’s passionate about fraud prevention and cybersecurity’s relationship with the supply chain. He’s a prolific blogger and regularly contributes to other publications across the web.