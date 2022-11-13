Expert Commentary: Medibank Refuses To Pay Ransom Demand

Hackers started leaking health data after Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurer, refuses to pay ransom demand. The REvil ransomware gang began posting stolen records, including customers’ names, birth dates, passport numbers, and information on medical claims. The attack began after the stolen credentials of someone who had high-level access to the organization were sold on a Russian-language cybercrime forum.
Stolen credentials have recently been leveraged by attackers to wreak havoc against larger organizations. In this case, the company was faced with the difficult decision of either subduing to the threat actors and paying the ransom or losing the trust of customers by placing their sensitive health data at risk. It is in these types of cases that a layered defense approach becomes paramount.
Among the strategies organizations need to follow to mitigate damage from a breach is building strong identity-based access control. It protects sensitive information by instilling stronger authentication requirements. Coupled with continuous authorization, this strategy makes it significantly more difficult for an attacker to gain access. Considering the number of users and applications within the healthcare industry, cyber-attacks will only continue to evolve. Providers will have to evolve at the same pace and prioritize the need for improved security systems that also provide seamless control.