1 Mil Gamers’ Acctounts Compromised By Major Gaming Firms – Expert Perspectives

The KELA report Darknet Threat Actors Are Not Playing Games with the Gaming Industry revealed that KELA researchers found nearly 1 million compromised accounts pertaining to gaming clients and employees, with 50% of them offered for sale during 2020. KELA also detected more than 500,000 leaked credentials pertaining to employees of the leading companies in the gaming sector.

Saryu Nayyar
January 05, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

User credential theft is nothing new.  Phishing and Social Engineering schemes have been targeting user accounts almost since they've existed, and Kela's revelation of the scope of employee credential loss is, unfortunately, not a surprise.  Companies need to step up their AAA (Authentication, Authorization, Accounting) game to include multi-factor authentication and add security analytics to enable risk-based authentication as well.  Attackers will continue to find ways to gather user ID and password combinations, but by adding additional defenses it's possible to reduce the risk of a serious breach.

