60% Of Mid-sized Indian Firms Faced 2021 Data Breach, Expert Reaction

The Tribune (India) is reporting Over 60% of mid-sized Indian firms faced data breach in 2021.

According to a survey released today by Cyber Security firm Sophos, over 60% of mid-sized businesses reported experiencing a data breach in 2021. Nineteen percent of companies discovered the attack within two weeks, but for fully 22 per cent, it took three to four weeks to discover the attack. 40% of them reported only learning of the attack from outside sources or on finding their data leaked online.

While half of the respondents said they had discovered the attack when they were unable to access data or systems (21 per cent overall) or were contacted by the attackers (19 per cent), a significant 40 per cent of them only realized they’d been targeted when they found their company data exposed online or were notified by customers or the media.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of victim organizations said it took more than a month for the organization to recover from the impact of the attack.

