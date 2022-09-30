New findings from Venafi show 81% of companies have had a Cloud Security Incident in the last year.

Key findings:

45% of organizations suffered at least four incidents

organizations in study host 41% of their apps in the cloud – expect that percentage to grow to 57% in the next 18 months

51% of security decision makers (SDMs) believe security risks are higher in the cloud than on premises

The critical operational and security concerns that SDMs have in relation to moving to the cloud are: