Apple’s AirDrop Leaks Users’ PII, And There’s Not Much They Can Do About It

Apple’s AirDrop is reported to be leaking users’ PII. Every time someone opens a sharing panel in either macOS or iOS, they’re leaking hashes that, at a minimum, disclose their phone numbers and likely their email addresses, too. And in some cases, just having AirDrop enabled at all may be enough to leak these details. For now, the only way to prevent the leakage is to set AirDrop discovery to “no one” in the system settings menu and to also refrain from opening the sharing pane. Apple has known of the flaw since 2019 but has yet to acknowledge or fix it.

Experts Comments