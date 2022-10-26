Beware Of SCAMS As Cost Of Living Bites Finances, Expert Comments

UK finance has urged people to stay ‘alert for fraud’, as they become more susceptible to online scams amid financial uncertainty.
UK finance has urged people to stay ‘alert for fraud’, as they become more susceptible to online scams amid financial uncertainty.
It’s easy to let our guard down online during tough times, as bigger concerns take over our minds. However, this is exactly what scammers expect. They know people will be distracted and likely to be less vigilant and use this opportunity to launch online attacks in hopes of stealing valuable data and even money.“It’s important that we remain on high alert when online and protect our information there the same way we protect our material possessions. Looking at things several times or asking a family member or friend to look along with trusting your gut and not clicking on suspicious or untrusted links are a few ways of staying one step ahead of fraudsters.
We need to make steps towards having healthy cyber habits, so we have peace of mind that our data and credentials are kept safe from cyberattacks. It’s never too late to start taking precautions, and amidst economic uncertainty, it’s one less burden we might face in the future.