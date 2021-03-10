Expert Comments

CEO Reaction On New Cyber Legislation

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has just introduced a new bill that would allow Americans to sue foreign governments and their employees for malicious cyber activity. The legislation was introduced as the federal government and global organizations continue to cope with the fallout of cybersecurity events. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Paul Martini
March 10, 2021
CEO
iboss

The question, however, remains whether this will be effective or if attackers from foreign regimes will continue to act with impunity.

There's widespread agreement in the industry that preventing and mitigating attacks by sophisticated nation-state actors require collaboration between private sector tech companies and government leaders. This new bill could provide a useful tool to help hold foreign government-sponsored attackers accountable for their actions that put Americans at risk. The question, however, remains whether this will be effective or if attackers from foreign regimes will continue to act with impunity. That's

.....Read More

There's widespread agreement in the industry that preventing and mitigating attacks by sophisticated nation-state actors require collaboration between private sector tech companies and government leaders. This new bill could provide a useful tool to help hold foreign government-sponsored attackers accountable for their actions that put Americans at risk. The question, however, remains whether this will be effective or if attackers from foreign regimes will continue to act with impunity. That's why we also need to see significant government and private sector investment in technology to keep American entities secure by leveraging the advanced cloud security and zero trust policies.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts On West Ham Utd Website Leaks Users’ Data

Experts Insight On Critical Remote Code Execution Flaws, IE Zero-Day...

Expert Views: Microsoft Exchange Is Not The Issue, Email Is

Experts Reaction On Tens Of Thousands Of US Organisations Hit...

Cybersecurity Expert Insight: SITA Data Breach

US Govt Concern Over A Hack On Microsoft’s Exchange Email...

EU Banking Reg. Hit By MS Exchange Attack– Experts Reaction

More Than 1m Small Businesses ‘At Risk Of Collapse’ Due...

Expert Insight On Indian state government website exposed COVID-19 lab...

Experts On Elara Caring Discloses Data Breach