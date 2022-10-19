Client Data Exfiltrated In Advanced NHS cyber Attack

Client data exfiltrated in Advanced NHS cyber attack

Grant.wyatt
Grant.wyatt , Chief Operating Officer
InfoSec Expert
October 19, 2022 1:59 pm

Personal medical data has a high value in the cybercriminal world, so ensuring all data is protected as strongly as possible in this sector is even more paramount. In this case the attackers accessed a Citrix server using RDP (remote desktop, a remote connection protocol) and then used that to ‘bounce’ internally. A Zero Trust security framework to prevent this sort of threat can be limiting as it is so cumbersome to use. However, security is always king, and if a single-step MFA – with frictionless Zero Trust – been used to access the Citrix server, in this case the attack would have been preventable, whilst providing day-to-day security that is hassle-free. We hope Advanced manage to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

