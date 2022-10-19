COMMENT: Bulgarian Government Suffers Russian DDoS Attack

It has been reported that a wave of DDoS attacks rocked the Bulgarian government over the weekend, with Russia the prime suspect, according to reports. Traffic flooded the websites of the Bulgarian President, the National Revenue Agency, and the ministries of internal affairs, defense, and justice, according to several local reports.
We can expect to see attacks like this continue throughout the near future, as Russia continues its cyberattacks on targets in the west. DDoS attacks like this are a favorite weapon of bad actors around the world. While not causing any permanent damage, they can cause havoc with systems that governments and organizations rely upon.
DDoS attacks use brute force to shut down online systems by flooding them with junk traffic. Although they’re effective, they can’t be sustained forever, and usually don’t do any permanent damage. Still, a few hours of downtime for a large organization like the Bulgarian government can incur monetary losses and disrupt operations during downtime. I’m not confident that Bulgaria will be able to extradite those responsible even if it’s able to identify the culprit.