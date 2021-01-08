Expert Comments

Expert Advice On Fraudulent NHS Vaccine Scam

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

In light of the recent news around the fraudulent banking scam using text messages to steal sensitive bank details amid the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the expert provides an insight below.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jeremy Hendy
January 08, 2021
CEO
Skurio

A well-crafted message can look utterly convincing: users must be educated in what to look out for.

Fraudsters have been quick to capitalise on the vaccine rollout and this latest scam highlights the need for individuals to stay ultra-vigilant to avoid giving criminals a free pass to their most valuable data. A well-crafted message can look utterly convincing: users must be educated in what to look out for, they need to be suspicious of every text or email and must stay alert for anything which could be a scam. Always err on the side of caution, especially if any communications that appear to

.....Read More

Fraudsters have been quick to capitalise on the vaccine rollout and this latest scam highlights the need for individuals to stay ultra-vigilant to avoid giving criminals a free pass to their most valuable data. A well-crafted message can look utterly convincing: users must be educated in what to look out for, they need to be suspicious of every text or email and must stay alert for anything which could be a scam. Always err on the side of caution, especially if any communications that appear to be genuine and from a credible source are asking for bank details, passwords, money transfers, or other critical information. 

 

This scam has been publicised by multiple police and health authorities, as well as major news services, but the rise in Covid-related fraud highlights the need for a more centralised system for sharing information. This would undoubtedly help those that are concerned and who could be more vulnerable to such attacks

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reacted On Hackney Council Leaked Documents

Security Experts Insight On Nissan Source Code Leaked

Hackers Actively Exploiting Leading VPN

Comment: Babuk Ransomware Operation – Ransomware Is The New Cybersecurity...

Cybersecurity Expert Reacted On Banking Trade Body Calls For Increased...

Zero Trust Against Nation-State Attacks: Expert Explains What It Is...

CISA Cites Likely Russian Solar Winds Involvement – Expert Perspective

Expert On US intel Agencies Blame Russia For Massive SolarWinds...

Expert Advise On Expiring Android Versions Leave Individuals Open To...

Ticketmaster Admits To Hacking Rival Company