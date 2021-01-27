Expert Commentary: Phishing Attack Impersonates UK NHS To Obtain Sensitive Consumer Data

It is being reported by the users on the Twitter that they have received phishing emails claiming to be from the UK’s National Health Services (NHS) offering them to sing-up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At the sign-up process, it will prompt the users to provide the sensitive information such as name, adddress, credit card and banking information. The cyber security experts commented below on the danger of phisphing emails especially when the threat actor is using sensitive issue such as COVID-19 to trick the recipients to provide the personal information.

Experts Comments