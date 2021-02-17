Expert Comments

Expert Comments On State Of Malware Report: Shifted Tactics And Targets As A Result Of The COVID-19

Cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes has released its annual “State of Malware” report, revealing that cyberattackers have shifted tactics and targets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the featured findings are:

  • Significant increase in stalkerware across 2020;
  • 565% increase in tracking applications between January and December last year;
  • 1,055% increase in spyware detection in the same period.

Jake Moore
February 17, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

As a general rule, if you aren't using an app, delete it as it could be modified to change its functionality.

Trust is a huge factor, and potential victims may well have allowed their would-be stalker access to their device. Many people have their spouse’s fingerprints on their mobile and do not expect this to be used nefariously. This is just as much a privacy problem as it is a security issue, but I would always advise people to scrutinise what is installed on their devices.

 

Your devices should always be locked, and you should never use simple or easy-to-guess passcode, such as dates of birth or anniversaries. Most phones will allow you to check which apps are able to track and log your location, which can be a quick and easy way to monitor for any unknown apps. It's always advisable to check which apps are on your phone and conduct a virus scan where necessary. If there are any apps on your device that you do not recognise it is worth searching online for reviews and deleting them. As a general rule, if you aren't using an app, delete it as it could be modified to change its functionality.

