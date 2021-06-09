Expert Insight On Amazon Sidewalk Connects Every Smart Device In The World – But Is It Safe?

BACKGROUND:

Amazon has now implemented its controversial ‘Sidewalk’ initiative, an experimental service that will automatically turn every Echo speaker, Ring camera and other Amazon device into a shared wireless network. It works by sharing a small slice of internet bandwidth with nearby neighbours who don’t have a connection (and vice versa) so as to create city-wide ‘mesh networks’ that help keep Amazon devices connected at all times even when home wifi is unavailable. Naturally, this raises a number of stark cybersecurity concerns.

Experts Comments