Expert Comments

Expert Insight On Critical “Orbit Fox” WordPress Plugin Vulnerability

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Two vulnerabilities have been found in the WordPress plugin “Orbit Fox by ThemeIsle” used by more than 400,000 sites. One made it possible for attackers with contributor level access or above to escalate their privileges to those of an administrator and potentially take over a WordPress site.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Ameet Naik
January 14, 2021
Security Evangelist
PerimeterX

Attackers can plant malware, steal data and hijack users to nefarious sites.

With more than 30 percent of the web currently powered by WordPress, it remains an attractive target for attackers. These two vulnerabilities in the Orbit Fox plugin —a cross-site scripting flaw and a privilege-escalation bug with a CVSS bug-severity score of 9.9— together could allow attackers the ability to inject malicious Javascript code into exposed websites with the goal of taking over control of them. Attackers can then plant malware, steal data and hijack users to nefarious sites.

.....Read More

With more than 30 percent of the web currently powered by WordPress, it remains an attractive target for attackers. These two vulnerabilities in the Orbit Fox plugin —a cross-site scripting flaw and a privilege-escalation bug with a CVSS bug-severity score of 9.9— together could allow attackers the ability to inject malicious Javascript code into exposed websites with the goal of taking over control of them. Attackers can then plant malware, steal data and hijack users to nefarious sites. Such techniques have been used to launch Magecart attacks against thousands of e-commerce sites resulting in the theft of millions of credit card numbers.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

British Airways Subject To Lawsuit After Data Breach – Industry...

Physical Access To The Capital: Potential Security Risks

Healthcare Web App Attacks Up 51%; 498 Attacks/month, Per Org....

Experts Commentary On DarkMarket Being Taken Down By Europol

Is Signal The Safest Alternative? What Expert Says

Ubiquiti Urges Customers To Quickly Enable 2FA

Response Comments On 2020 The Busiest Year On Record For...

Far Right Platform Parler Under Cyberattack

Mimecast Compromised By Threat Actor

Expert Insight On New Ransomware Blackmail Technique