Expert Insight On StrRAT Malware Disguised As Ransomware

A massive phishing campaign is distributing what looks like ransomware but is in fact trojan malware that creates a backdoor into Windows systems to steal usernames, passwords and other information from victims. Detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Microsoft, the latest version of the Java-based STRRAT malware is being sent out via a large email campaign, which uses compromised email accounts to distribute messages claiming to be related to payments, alongside an image posing as a PDF attachment that looks like it has information about the supposed transfer.

Attackers used compromised email accounts to launch the email campaign. The emails contained an image that posed as a PDF attachment but, when opened, connected to a malicious domain to download the STRRAT malware. pic.twitter.com/Gkueq1odRo — Microsoft Security Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) May 19, 2021

Experts Comments