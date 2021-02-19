Expert Reaction On UK Cyber Security Attracts Record Investment

The UK’s growing cyber industry attracted record investment last year despite the global pandemic, according to a new government report. The DCMS Annual Cyber Sector Report, which tracks the UK’s cybersecurity industry across a range of indicators between April 2019 and December 2020, reveals a 21 percent increase in firms operating in the field, bringing the total number to 1,483. Almost 50,000 people have now employed in UK cybersecurity. The sector is now worth an estimated £8.9 billion, with a record £800 million of investment raised by firms. This year’s survey also suggests that more than half of firms (54 percent) are now based outside of London and the South East, with cybersecurity clusters flourishing across the country in areas such as Scotland, Northern Ireland, and North West England.
The importance of cybersecurity grows at the same exponential rate that attacks occur. Boosting the industry with homegrown talent across the UK naturally builds a communal resistance, strengthening its protection. With increased remote working, the future of the industry doesn’t need to rely on special talent being focused geographically in hotspots around the country; now anyone can move into cybersecurity should they desire to.
The importance of cybersecurity grows at the same exponential rate that attacks occur. Boosting the industry with homegrown talent across the UK naturally builds a communal resistance, strengthening its protection. With increased remote working, the future of the industry doesn’t need to rely on special talent being focused geographically in hotspots around the country; now anyone can move into cybersecurity should they desire to.
The positive increase in firms operating in the industry alongside the added investment also boosts the country’s chances of being a big player, which in turn attracts an even better workforce.Read Less
