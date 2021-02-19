Expert Comments

Expert Reaction On UK Cyber Security Attracts Record Investment

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

The UK’s growing cyber industry attracted record investment last year despite the global pandemic, according to a new government report. The DCMS Annual Cyber Sector Report, which tracks the UK’s cybersecurity industry across a range of indicators between April 2019 and December 2020, reveals a 21 percent increase in firms operating in the field, bringing the total number to 1,483. Almost 50,000 people have now employed in UK cybersecurity. The sector is now worth an estimated £8.9 billion, with a record £800 million of investment raised by firms. This year’s survey also suggests that more than half of firms (54 percent) are now based outside of London and the South East, with cybersecurity clusters flourishing across the country in areas such as Scotland, Northern Ireland, and North West England.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
February 19, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

The positive increase in firms operating in the industry alongside the added investment also boosts the country’s chances.

The importance of cybersecurity grows at the same exponential rate that attacks occur. Boosting the industry with homegrown talent across the UK naturally builds a communal resistance, strengthening its protection. With increased remote working, the future of the industry doesn’t need to rely on special talent being focused geographically in hotspots around the country; now anyone can move into cybersecurity should they desire to. 

 

The positive increase in firms operating in the industry

.....Read More

The importance of cybersecurity grows at the same exponential rate that attacks occur. Boosting the industry with homegrown talent across the UK naturally builds a communal resistance, strengthening its protection. With increased remote working, the future of the industry doesn’t need to rely on special talent being focused geographically in hotspots around the country; now anyone can move into cybersecurity should they desire to. 

 

The positive increase in firms operating in the industry alongside the added investment also boosts the country’s chances of being a big player, which in turn attracts an even better workforce.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

CEOs Comments On Report: Rise In Healthcare Attacks

Expert On Hundreds Of Thousands Immigration And COVID Records Exposed...

Singtel Breach Compromises Data Of 129,000 Customers And Former Employees

UK Crypto Exchange EXMO Knocked Offline Amid DDoS Attack

Experts Reaction On Kia Motors Suffers Ransomware Attack

Cybersecurity Expert Commentary: Hacker Claims To Have Stolen Files Belonging...

Expert Comments On State Of Malware Report: Shifted Tactics And...

The Solarwinds Hack Is A One Of A Kind And...

Expert Advise To Organization On North Korea Hacking Pfizer

Malvertisers Redirecting To Scam Sites Via Browser Zero-day