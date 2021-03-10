Expert Views: Microsoft Exchange Is Not The Issue, Email Is

The damage of Microsoft’s recent email hack continues as criminal groups rush to take part in the action, exploiting vulnerabilities and compromising victims before it is secured.

The attack targeted flaws in email software that allowed criminals to steal valuable data due to the lack of end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Unencrypted email, unless PGP, is just a sitting target if your server gets breached, much like Microsoft’s. An increasingly attractive target too, when you consider the average office worker spends 40 emails per day.

Experts Comments