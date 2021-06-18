Expert Comments

Expert Weighs In On Biden Tells Putin Certain Cyberattacks Should Be ‘Off-limits’

U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that certain critical infrastructure should be “off-limits” to cyberattacks, but analysts said his efforts were unlikely to be more successful than previous attempts to carve out safe zones online.

Robert Golladay
June 18, 2021
EMEA and APAC Director
Illusive

Of course, the complexity of stamping out ransomware on a global scale means the idea is likely to remain a pipe dream for a long time. As responsible companies, we need to take on the responsibility of putting in place an active defence, which facilitates the early detection of attacks and prevent lateral movement once the attacker is inside. Lateral movement is the hallmark of any advanced attack, and therefore the key to make these attacks unsuccessful. These defensive tools are available, and its the responsibility of individual organisations to step up their security measures and protect confidential data. 

