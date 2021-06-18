Expert Weighs In On Biden Tells Putin Certain Cyberattacks Should Be ‘Off-limits’

BACKGROUND:
U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that certain critical infrastructure should be “off-limits” to cyberattacks, but analysts said his efforts were unlikely to be more successful than previous attempts to carve out safe zones online.
The fact that one of the leaders of the free world stood up to discuss Ransomware on a global stage is significative. We are in the middle of a global digital pandemic, with cyberattacks happening on all shores, in all countries, in all sectors. And just as it will take a global effort to control the coronavirus pandemic, a multinational effort is necessary to take on the scourge of these ransomware attacks and prosecuting the criminals behind them.
Of course, the complexity of stamping out ransomware on a global scale means the idea is likely to remain a pipe dream for a long time. As responsible companies, we need to take on the responsibility of putting in place an active defence, which facilitates the early detection of attacks and prevent lateral movement once the attacker is inside. Lateral movement is the hallmark of any advanced attack, and therefore the key to make these attacks unsuccessful. These defensive tools are available, and its the responsibility of individual organisations to step up their security measures and protect confidential data.Read Less
