Experts Comment on DCMS NEW Cybersecurity Report

Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport has today published figures that show almost half (49%) of UK consumers have bought at least one smart device since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Computer Weekly reports such products may appear to offer a vast range of benefits, yet many are highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

“Planned new legislation to address this shortfall in device security will force suppliers to tell users at the point of sale for how long their product will receive security software updates and patches. DCMS said it would now also be putting smartphones in the scope of the planned legislation in light of responses to a recent call for public input. It said research had shown up to a third of people keep their smartphones for at least four years, but many brands only offer security updates for two years.

